FACT CHECK: X Post Falsely Claims Trump Threatened Probation Officer During Video Conference

A post shared on X claims 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump purportedly threatened a New York City probation officer during his recent at-home pre-sentencing video interview.

President Trump Thrashes NYC Probation Officer During Video Conference

June 11, 2024

￼

U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) installed military-grade encryption software on the computer President Donald J. Trump used during his at-home pre-sentencing video interview on Monday. The… pic.twitter.com/GEh2vJ5YkT — 💅🏻💋qubit💋💅🏻#FlynnFramedTrump‼️ (@qubitTwit) June 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a June 11 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.”

Fact Check:

Trump is set to meet with House and Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill on June 13, according to The Associated Press. Trump will deliver remarks to both groups on multiple topics, including “priorities for a potential second term,” the outlet reported.

The X post claims Trump purportedly threatened a New York City probation officer during his recent at-home pre-sentencing video interview. Trump allegedly threatened the female probation officer after she supposedly asked him inappropriate questions, including whether or not he was “guilty of serial cheating on his wife,” during the interview.

The claim is false and originally stems from a June 11 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. Snopes reported the claim originally stemmed from “Real Raw News” on June 12. In addition, Trump has neither commented on the claim via his official website nor his TRUTH Social account.

Although the claim accusing Trump of allegedly threatening the probation officer is false, the former Republican president did recently undergo a virtual pre-sentencing interview with the New York probation office, CBS News reported. Trump is due to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention, according to Politico. (RELATED: Were Three Of The Jurors On Trump’s Trial Recently Arrested?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.