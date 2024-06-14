FACT CHECK: Video Claims US Special Forces Are In Gaza

A video shared on X claims that U.S. special forces are in Gaza.

A young boy from Al-Nuseirat explains that the soldiers who raided his family home, extinguished a cigarette on his neck and killed his 12 year old brother were not Israeli military. “They were American Special Forces. Those who attacked us in our home were not Israeli forces.… pic.twitter.com/o3TThsXoQB — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 10, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence that U.S. troops are operating in Gaza against Hamas or other Palestinian militant groups. Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder refuted claims that U.S. troops were involved in the hostage rescue.

Four hostages were rescued by Israeli forces earlier this month in an operation that Gazan authorities said killed 271 Palestinians, according to The New York Times. The hostages were reportedly malnourished, traumatized and suffered mistreatment varying degrees during their time in captivity, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a Palestinian boy claiming that U.S. troops are in Gaza and that the humanitarian pier is being used to transport tanks. RELATED: Did Joe Biden Authorize The FBI To Use’ Deadly Force’ During The Mar-A-Lago Raid?)

“They were American Special Forces. Those who attacked us in our home were not Israeli forces. They were American. And Biden, the guy who talks about humanitarian aid and who built the pier is brin[g]ing tanks through the pier. And the person who killed my brother, is one of them. From Biden’s army,” the boy is quoted as saying in the video.

This claim is misleading. There are no credible news outlets reporting that U.S. troops are operating inside Gaza, fighting against militant groups. U.S. drones have been flying over Gaza to help with hostage search are continuing to do so, according to JNS.

Pentagon and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) spokespeople directed Check Your Fact to Ryder’s June 10 press briefing, where he pushed back against claims U.S. troops were involved in the hostage rescue operation.

“I can tell you that there was no U.S. military involvement in this rescue operation, nor were there any U.S. forces on the ground,” Ryder said.

Ryder also refuted claims that the pier was used for the hostage operation.

“So, you know, I’m not going to echo or amplify bad information other than to say that this pier is there for one reason only, and that is to help deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, period,” Ryder said.

CENTCOM also released a statement on claims about the pier, saying “its equipment, personnel, and assets were not used in the operation to rescue hostages today in Gaza.”

“An area south of the facility was used by the Israelis to safely return the hostages to Israel. Any such claim to the contrary is false. The temporary pier on the coast of Gaza was put in place for one purpose only, to help move additional, urgently needed lifesaving assistance into Gaza,” the statement reads.

Foundation for the Defense of Democracies senior research analyst also pointed out on X that the video was shot by a man who “filmed the murder of civilians on Oct. 7.”

Briahna quoting a video shot by Hassan Aslih. The man who went into Israeli communities and filmed the murder of civilians on Oct. 7. The man who stood with the mass murderer Yahya Sinwar. Also, the man who routinely filmed terrorist attacks against Israel pre-Oct 7. pic.twitter.com/wBnIa390EE — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 11, 2024

A State Department spokesperson previously told Check Your Fact that the “maritime route is only to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”

“It has no other purpose. As was previously mentioned, the corridor is additive, and is not meant to replace land routes into Gaza. This is an internationally backed effort led by the United States in coordination with the United Nations,” the spokesperson said.