FACT CHECK: No, A Fourth Juror From Trump’s Trial Was Not Arrested

A post shared on Facebook claims a fourth juror who served on 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s recent hush money payments trial was purportedly arrested by the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a June 9 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy JAG Corps denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Trump turned 78 years old on June 14, according to CNN. The former Republican President met with House and Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill to discuss multiple topics, including border security, the day before his birthday, NBC News reported.

The Facebook post claims a fourth juror who served on Trump’s recent hush money payments trial was purportedly arrested by the U.S. Navy JAG Corps. The juror is accused of “dishonestly” finding Trump guilty in the case, according to the same post.

The claim is false and originally stems from a June 9 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

According to the June 9 article, U.S. Navy JAG Corps investigators apprehended the male juror in the parking lot at Republic Executive Airport in Farmingdale, New York ahead of a planned flight to Las Vegas. The juror also supposedly told investigators a duffel bag containing $1.75 million was in the trunk of his car at the time. The juror, who was supposedly in $50,000 of credit card debt, claimed the money was not a bribe, the same article indicates.

Check Your Fact also previously debunked a claim from Real Raw News that three other jurors had been arrested in connection with the trial.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the claim referenced on the U.S. Navy JAG Corps’ website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, Trump also has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: President Biden Shared Video Of Trump Claiming Not To Care About Voters Is Missing Context)

Patricia Babb, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy JAG Corps denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This is not true,” Babb said of the claim.