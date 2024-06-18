FACT CHECK: Did An Iowa ‘MAGA Fan’ Burn Down Home Accidentally While Trying To Burn Pride Flag?

A post shared on social media purports that a man in Iowa accidentally burned down his house trying to burn a pride flag.

This has to be best news of the day: BREAKING: A MAGA fan in Iowa accidentally burned down his house today trying to burn a gay pride flag. — fredis007 (@fredis007) June 12, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical account.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that a man was trying to burn a pride flag but accidentally caught his house on fire.

The post reads, “This has to be best news of the day: BREAKING: A MAGA fan in Iowa accidentally burned down his house today trying to burn a gay pride flag.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim appears to have stemmed from a satirical social media account called The Halfway Post.

BREAKING: A MAGA fan in Iowa accidentally burned down his house today trying to burn a gay pride flag. — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) June 11, 2024

The account’s bio clearly identifies itself as parody reading, “Halfway true comedy and satire by @DashMacIntyre I don’t report the facts, I improve them.” (RELATED: Image Showing LGBTQ+ Pride Flags On London’s Regent Street Is From 2022)

There have been some instances of protest against pride month recently. The Hill reported that the Colorado Republican party called for a burning of the pride flag. The report indicated that in an email they referred to activists as “godless groomers.”

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Steekers’ coach Mike Tomlin told players not to participate in Pride Month.