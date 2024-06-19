FACT CHECK: X Image Of Woman Holding Pro-Jewish Sign Is From 2020 Article, Not Linked To Israel-Hamas War

Christine Sellers | Fact Check Reporter

A viral image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show an Arab woman holding a pro-Jewish sign at a recent protest.

Verdict: False

The image originally stems from a 2020 article published by the Boston Globe highlighting anti-Semitism in America. It does not show a recent protest.

Fact Check:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded his war Cabinet, opting for a “smaller forum,” according to NBC News. A new package includes selling Israel F-15 fighter jets while a bomb delivery is halted, The Washington Post reported.

The X image, viewed over two million times as of writing, purports to show an Arab woman holding a pro-Jewish sign at a recent protest. In the image, a woman in a head covering stands in the middle of the frame, smiling.

“I Stand With My Jewish Neighbors,” the sign reads, adding “#SafetyInSolidarity.”

“Arab Zionists are the worst traitors!,” the X image’s caption claims.

The image is not recent, however, as it originally stems from a 2020 article published by the Boston Globe highlighting anti-Semitism in America.

“A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on December 31 in Brooklyn. A coalition of religious and civil rights leaders were holding a #SafetyInSolidarity rally in Grand Army Plaza to speak out against recent anti-Semitic attacks,” the image’s caption reads. The caption also indicates the photo is sourced from Getty Images.

Likewise, an X post shared by Jewish radio host Rafael Shimunov reiterates that the image predates the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

“This photo is from 2020 and here is the context,” Shimunov wrote, providing a link to the same Boston Globe article.

In addition, the viral X image is not included in any recent credible news reports about protests related to the current Israel-Hamas conflict. Actually, the opposite is true. On June 14, Misbar reported the image predates the current conflict and shows a protest that occurred on Dec. 31, 2019. (RELATED: Viral X Video Shows Teenager Supporting Referee, Not Palestine)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Boston Globe for comment regarding the image and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

