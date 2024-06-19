FACT CHECK: Video Showing Ukrainian Troops In Vovchansk Is From 2022

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X claims to show Ukrainian troops in Vovchansk, Ukraine in June 2024.

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from September 2022, when Ukrainian troops retook the city during its fall counter-offensive.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show a 2024 video of Ukrainian troops retaking Vovchansk, Ukraine from Russian troops.

“Ukrainian forces liberated Vovchansk, a city in Chuhuiv Raion, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine,” the caption read. “A month into Russia’s push across the border in northern Ukraine, Western weapons and Ukrainian reinforcements have largely stalled the attack.”

This video, though, appears to be from September 2022. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video likely shows when Ukrainian troops retook the city from Russian forces during their 2022 counteroffensive in Kharkiv oblast, which was covered by The Washington Post. The same video was posted in 2022 with a caption that identifies it as “the first five minutes after the liberation.”

Ukrainian troops have not dislodged Russian forces from the city as of June 17, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Fighting in the city as continued and at least one Russian military blogger has claimed recent advances, per the ISW’s June 17 report. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Claim That He Was ‘Appointed’ To The Naval Academy)

“Russian forces also continued offensive operations north of Kharkiv City near Lyptsi and northeast of Kharkiv City near central Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory…A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced 300 meters in the Vovchansk direction…” the ISW’s June 17 report reads.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Were Three Of The Jurors In Trump's Trial Recently Arrested?
FACT CHECK: Did The Biden Campaign Try To Renegotiate The CNN Debate To Allow For The President To Sit?
FACT CHECK: Fact Checking The RFK Jr. Campaign’s Claim That FEC Said Excluding Him In Upcoming Debate Is Illegal
FACT CHECK: Is Indonesia Sending Troops To Gaza To Protect Palestinians From Israel?