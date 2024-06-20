FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden’s Sister Married To The Owner Of Dominion Voting Systems?

A video shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, is married to Stephen Owens, who purportedly owns Dominion Voting Systems.

Verdict: False

Multiple sources, including Biden Owens’ personal website, indicate she is married to attorney and businessman Jack Owens. According to Forbes, Stephen Owens is the managing director/co-founder of State Street Capital and is a Dominion Voting Systems board member.

Fact Check:

President Biden’s campaign raised $30 million at a recent fundraiser in Los Angeles, according to The Hill. Former Democratic President Barack Obama and comedian Jimmy Kimmel were among those who joined Biden at the fundraiser, the outlet reported.

The Instagram video, which has received 800 likes as of writing, claims Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens is married to Stephen Owens, who purportedly owns Dominion Voting Systems. “Biden’s Sister Is Married To Stephen Owens, Who Owns Dominion Voting Systems,” text overlay on a photo of Biden and his sister reads. “Does Anyone Else See This As A Huge Conflict Of Interest?,” it continues.

The claim is false, however. According to her biography on the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics website, Valerie Biden Owens is married to attorney and businessman Jack Owens. Likewise, both Wikipedia and Biden Owens’ personal website list Jack Owens as her spouse.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Biden Owens is married to Stephen Owens of Dominion Voting Systems. Actually, the opposite is true. On June 17, Politifact reported the claim is false. Reuters also previously debunked the claim in December 2020.

Furthermore, according to Forbes, Stephen Owens is the managing director/co-founder of State Street Capital and is a Dominion Voting Systems board member. State Street Capital’s website lists Dominion Voting Systems as among its investments. (RELATED: Is This A Recently Released Ad From The Biden Campaign?)

Neither Biden Owens nor President Biden have publicly commented on the false claim made via the Instagram video.

Check Your Fact contacted Dominion Voting Systems for comment regarding the claim, and a spokesperson directed us to the December 2020 fact-check article published by Reuters.