FACT CHECK: X Video Purporting To Show Man Confronting Jill Biden On ‘The View’ Is Satirical

A video shared on X purports to show a man confronting First Lady Jill Biden about her husband, President Joe Biden’s political record on the ABC talk show, “The View.”

Verdict: False

The video, which originally stems from TikTok, is satirical. The original clip of Biden’s appearance reveals she was the only guest on the talk show.

Fact Check:

Biden recently campaigned for her husband in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. The First Lady spoke at the Pride in the Pines festival, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over 200,000 times as of writing, purports to show a man confronting Biden about her husband’s political record on “The View.” “Joe has been in politics for 48 years, including his presidency, yet you have nothing to show for it,” the unidentified man, who is dressed in a suit and red tie, says. The man also appears to tell the First Lady that she should be “ashamed” of herself for allowing her husband to be “abused like a puppet” when he is “not well.”

Neither Biden nor any of the hosts of “The View” respond to the man’s claims. A label on the video’s lower right corner indicates it originally stems from TikTok and was shared by user @damonimani.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact traced the video back to @damonimani’s TikTok profile, and the user’s caption indicates the video is satirical.

“Satire but true,” the video’s caption reads, adding that it was re-posted from Catch Up News. Catch Up News’ X account states that it shares “saucy news, memes, viral videos, and commentary.” (RELATED: Donald Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Had A Drain Installed?)

Likewise, the original video of the First Lady’s appearance on the talk show reveals she was the only guest. The unidentified man is not seen at all. A spokesperson for ABC directed Check Your Fact to the video.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On June 18, AFP reported the X video is satirical.

Furthermore, the White House has not issued a statement about the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.