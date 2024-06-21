FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Protestors Vandalizing Taylor Swift’s Private Jet?

A video shared on X allegedly shows Just Stop Oil protesters spray painting musician Taylor Swift’s private jet.

Just Stop Oil activists have now spray painted Taylor Swift’s private jet orange… pic.twitter.com/6NYwPQ6bSo — george (@StokeyyG2) June 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Spokespeople for Stansted Airport and Essex police confirmed to news outlets that Swift’s jet was not present at the time of the incident.

Fact Check:

Two climate activists were arrested after damaging aircrafts at Stansted Airport where it was believed Swift’s jet was parked, according to USA Today. The incident was located at a private area and caused no disruption at the airport, the outlet reported.

An X video allegedly shows protestors vandalizing Swift’s jet. The footage shows a woman cutting a hole in a fence, then cuts to a shot of her coating a plane with orange spray paint. At the end, she and another woman sit in front of the vandalized plane and embrace.

“Just Stop Oil activists have now spray painted Taylor Swift’s private jet orange…” the caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Climate Protester In The U.K. Being Struck By A Traffic Cone?)

This claim is inaccurate, however. Just Stop Oil claimed that Swift’s jet had landed at the airport “mere hours before,” but Stansted Airport was unable to confirm this, according to Fox News. The group also posted a press release explaining that their protest was in favor of “an emergency treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport told Business Insider that Swift’s jet was not present when the vandalism occurred. Essex police also confirmed that her jet was not there at the time, according to CBS News.

Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for Just Stop Oil and the Stansted Airport for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.