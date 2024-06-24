FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Does Not Show Suspect Accused Of Killing Rachel Morin

A viral image shared on X purports to show the suspect accused of killing Maryland mother of five, Rachel Morin.

He raped and killed a mother of 5. Deport or death penalty? pic.twitter.com/Ho4uDy62G4 — Myrna 💋💄🍺 (@GigaBeers) June 16, 2024

Verdict: False

The image, which originally stems from The Associated Press’ Newsroom, shows Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of college student Mollie Tibbetts. According to ABC News, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez has been arrested in connection with Morin’s death. In addition, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the X image did not show Martinez-Hernandez.

Fact Check:

Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin, criticized Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for referring to her daughter as “the individual who was murdered” while recently discussing her killing, according to Fox News. Morin said Mayorkas’ remarks about her daughter were a “political statement,” the outlet reported.

The X image, which has garnered over two million views as of writing, purports to show the suspect accused of killing Morin. “He raped and killed a mother of 5. Deport or death penalty?” the image’s caption reads. The image shows the alleged suspect wearing a black and white jumpsuit while handcuffed.

The image does not show Morin’s killer, however. The image, which originally stems from The Associated Press’ Newsroom, shows Bahena Rivera, who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of college student Tibbetts.

“In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa. Rivera pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Wednesday, Sept. 19,” the image’s caption indicates.

Likewise, according to ABC News, Martinez-Hernandez has been arrested in connection with Morin’s death. A photo of Martinez-Hernandez included in the ABC News article does not show any resemblance to the man seen in the viral X image. In addition, on June 21, Reuters reported the viral X image did not show Morin’s alleged killer.

Morin was killed while hiking in August 2023 and her body was found on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, ABC News reported. Martinez-Hernandez, who entered the U.S. from El Salvador, was arrested after DNA found at the crime scene was linked to a 2023 home invasion in Los Angeles where DNA was also found, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: Was A Fulton County Election Worker Recently Arrested For Election Fraud?)

Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder after he stabbed Tibbetts to death in 2018, NBC Chicago reported.

Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that the X image did not show Martinez-Hernandez.

“That photo is not of the Victor Hernandez we arrested for the murder of Rachel Morin,” Hopkins said.