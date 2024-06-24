FACT CHECK: Threads Post Does Not Show An Authentic Tweet From Marjorie Taylor Greene About Joe Biden

A post shared on Threads purports to show a tweet from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about President Joe Biden.

Post by @imatheist2 View on Threads

Verdict: False

The purported tweet originally stems from an X account that identifies itself as posting parody content. A spokesperson for Greene denied the tweet’s authenticity in an email to Lead Stories, who reported the claim was false on June 20.

Fact Check:

Shawn Harris, who is running against Greene in Georgia’s 14th congressional district as a Democrat, vowed to “fight like hell” to “end” the Republican Congresswoman’s “toxic career,” according to Newsweek. Harris recently made the remark on X, the outlet reported.

The Threads post, which has received over 100 likes as of writing, purports to show a tweet from Greene about Biden. “Everyone needs to buy more ‘FVCK JOE BIDEN’ flags and signs. We have an election to win,” the purported tweet from Greene reads. “She has the mental acuity of a child. Another religious hypocrite,” the post’s caption claims.

The claim is false, however. The purported tweet from Greene originally stems from an X account that is known for posting parody. The account indicates that its content is not meant to be taken literally by including a “parody” label in its bio. (RELATED: Is This A Recently Released Ad From The Biden Campaign?)

Likewise, an advanced search of Greene’s verified X account does not generate the purported remark. The remark also does not appear on her website or her verified Facebook and Instagram accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest that Greene made the purported remark. Actually, the opposite is true. On June 20, Lead Stories reported the claim was false, tracing the remark back to the parody X account.

Greene’s spokesperson, Nick Dyer, confirmed the tweet was not authentic in an email to Lead Stories, the outlet indicated.

“A small bit of research shows that this is a parody account not affiliated with Congresswoman Greene,” Dyer said.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Greene’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.