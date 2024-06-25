FACT CHECK: Threads Post Makes False Claim About Bourla’s Comments On COVID-19 Pandemic

A post shared on Threads claims Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently admitted COVID-19 was a “test.”

Verdict: False

The original video shows that comments Bourla made at the Economic Club of Chicago in February 2023 were taken out of context. A spokesperson for Pfizer denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

In May 2024, Bourla was honored at the Israel Bonds 2024 Medical Conference “for his contributions to global health and his support for Israel,” according to the Jerusalem Post. Bourla said the recognition was a “tremendous honor,” the outlet reported.

The Threads post claims Bourla recently admitted COVID-19 was a “test.” “BREAKING: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admitted yesterday that Covid was used as a test, while also saying that he believes that the best days of Pfizer are ahead,” the post’s caption reads in part. The post features a video of Bourla speaking at a public event, where he appears to say, “COVID was like a rehearsal.”

The claim is false. The original video shows that comments Bourla made at the Economic Club of Chicago in February 2023 were taken out of context.

In the video, Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College, asks Bourla how both information and technology played a role in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Bourla answers by touting the success of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before remarking that he believes the pharmaceutical company’s “best days” are still ahead.

“I truly think the best days of Pfizer are ahead of us because COVID was for me like a rehearsal…how you can mobilize an organization and do the impossible against a main disease,” Bourla said. “We are after cancer and many other things in the years to come,” he continued. At no point did Bourla admit COVID-19 was a “test,” however. (RELATED: Did John Kerry’s Daughter Say Billions Must Die For ‘New World Order’?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim made via the Threads post. In fact, the opposite is true. On June 21, PolitiFact reported the claim was false because Bourla’s comments were taken out of context. In addition, Bourla has not publicly commented on the claim.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for Pfizer denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“That quote is taken out of context,” the spokesperson said, directing us to the full video of Bourla’s speech on The Economic Club of Chicago’s website.