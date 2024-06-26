FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Claudia Sheinbaum Holding Up A Menorah?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum holding up a menorah.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original photo shows Sheinbaum with an empty fist.

Fact Check:

Sheinbaum is to become Mexico’s first-ever female president after winning the country’s election earlier this month, according to Reuters. She won with between 58.3 percent and 60.7 percent of the vote, the outlet reported.

A Facebook image appears to show Sheinbaum standing at a podium, holding up a menorah while another person’s hand is raised in the background. Sheinbaum also appears to be wearing earrings in the shape of the Star of David.

“The lead candidate for Mexicos 2024 presidential election is a Zionist Jew named Claudia Sheinbaum,” text below the image reads. “In a contry (sic) where out of a population of 130 million, only 40,000 are jews. how can this happen?” (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)

The image has been digitally altered, however. The original photo, which can be found on Spanish-language news outlet El Universal, shows Sheinbaum raising an empty fist. Additionally, she is not wearing earrings displaying the Star of David. The image accompanies a 2017 article about Sheinbaum’s life.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Sheinbaum being seen raising a menorah. It is true that Sheinbaum is of Jewish ancestry, but she “is not religiously affiliated,” according to AP News. In addition to being the country’s first female president, she’s also the country’s first president with a Jewish background, the outlet reported.



Check Your Fact has contacted El Universal for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.