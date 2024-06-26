FACT CHECK: No, State Department Is Not Offering Free CDL Training

An image shared on Facebook claims the State Department is offering free commercial driving license (CDL) training.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence the State Department is offering such a course. The State Department is not offering any such program, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that the United States is offering a free CDL training. These posts are accompanied by the State Department seal, indicating that it’s approved by the agency.

“Starting From June 2024, the United States will provide a six-month free CDL course. If you need a CDL driver’s license, you can apply for for free with your citizenship, and foreigners can apply for it for free with their residence permit,” the post reads.

There is no evidence for this claim. Check Your Fact reviewed the State Department website and did not find any results for an alleged CDL course. (There is a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) FAQ page on the website, but does not mention a free CDL course).

A State Department spokesperson denied the claim in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did John Kerry’s Daughter Say Billions Must Die For ‘New World Order’?)

“The Department of State has no involvement with a purported CDL course,” the spokesperson said.

Check Your Fact also reviewed the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website and did not find any instances of them offering a free CDL course. Check Your Fact also reached out to USCIS for comment.