FACT CHECK: No, David Chalian Did Not Mention Michelle Obama While Discussing The Presidential Debate

A video shared on Facebook claims CNN Vice President David Chalian mentioned former First Lady Michelle Obama while discussing the 2024 presidential debate.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A spokesperson for CNN denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Nearly 75% of registered voters think President Joe Biden should not be running in the 2024 election, according to a new poll from CBS News, the outlet reported. According to the same poll, 46% of registered Democratic voters said Biden should not be running for president, the outlet indicated.

“Sixty-seven percent of debate watchers in our poll said Donald Trump won the debate tonight. Joe Biden? Thirty-three percent said he won the debate tonight,” Chalian appears to begin. “At this point, I don’t give a sh-t if they bring out Gavin Newsom or maybe Hillary Clinton or even Big Mike, uh, I mean, even Michelle Obama,” he continues. “CNN Pundit calls “Michelle” Obama BIG MIKE!! They know!!!,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. In the original clip, shared via X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Chalian does not mention the former Democratic First Lady at all. Instead Chalian discusses the results of CNN’s flash poll and how it compared to viewers’ expectations regarding Trump and Biden’s respective performances ahead of the debate.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim made by the Facebook video. Actually, the opposite is true. Politifact, AFP, and NewsMobile each debunked the claim. In addition, CNN neither referenced the claim on its website nor its verified social media accounts. Chalian also did not issue a statement responding to the claim. (RELATED: Did Biden Fall Asleep During The 2024 Presidential Debate?)

Furthermore, a spokesperson for CNN denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“[I] can confirm this audio is fake,” the same spokesperson said.