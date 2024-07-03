FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Recently Say He May Resign From The Presidency For Medical Reasons?

A viral video shared on X claims President Joe Biden recently said he may resign from the presidency for medical reasons.

Breaking Video: Biden Says He May Resign The Presidency For Medical Reasons pic.twitter.com/4AsIJ4a8nb — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 30, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is not recent but shows a 2020 interview between Biden and CNN’s Jake Tapper. During the interview, Biden explains how he and then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris handle potential disagreements.

Fact Check:

Thirty-nine percent of Democratic voters said Harris should replace Biden as their party’s 2024 presidential nominee, according to a new flash poll from Data for Progress, Newsweek reported. Democrats have been floating the idea of replacing Biden following his performance during the first presidential debate, NBC News indicated.

The X video, viewed over one million times as of writing, claims Biden recently said he may resign from the presidency for medical reasons. “Breaking Video: Biden Says He May Resign The Presidency For Medical Reasons,” the X video’s caption reads. The video features Biden speaking with Tapper.

The claim is false, however. The video is originally from December 2020, when Biden was the President-elect. In the video, Tapper asks Biden about his relationship with Harris and how they would handle potential disagreements. At the time, Biden explained that his relationship with Harris mirrored his relationship with former Democratic President Barack Obama, and they handled their disagreements privately.

“It’s in private. She’ll say, ‘I think we should do A, B, C, or D.’ And I’ll say, ‘I like A. I don’t like B and C, and it’s okay. It’s like I told Barack, if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign,” Biden said.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Biden made the comment recently. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 1, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. In addition, the White House has neither referenced the claim on its website nor its verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, Biden has not publicly commented on the claim via his personal or government X accounts. (RELATED: Did Biden Fall Asleep During The 2024 Presidential Debate?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.