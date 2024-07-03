FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Palestinian Girl’s Eid Dress On Her Grave

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a Palestinian girl’s Eid dress on her grave.



Verdict: False

The image was likely taken in Turkey after an earthquake. It is not related to the Israeli-Hamas war.

Fact Check:

Israel’s senior military leadership wants a ceasefire deal with Hamas, even if it would leave the terrorist group still in power in Gaza, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Claims About Levels Of Destruction In Gaza)

Social media users have been sharing images of a grave with a dress on it, claiming it was taken in Gaza. One user wrote, “Palestinian father leaves Eid clothes on his daughter’s grave (8 year’s old).”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that it likely shows the grave of a girl who died in an earthquake in Turkey. The image was published on Al-Khaleej, a United Arab Emirates-based outlet, in April 2023.

“The photo circulators said that a Turkish man bought an Eid dress for his daughter who died in the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey last February, and placed it on her grave, according to the Roya website,” the outlet reported.

The images were also posted by a Turkish journalist on Instagram around the same time. The post’s caption appears to be a poem or other creative writing about Eid, the earthquake and loss.

