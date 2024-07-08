FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show ‘Roman Tidal Baths’ On Malta From Thousands Of Years Ago?

A photo shared on X allegedly shows an image of “Roman tidal baths” in Malta that are thousands of years old.

Roman tidal baths on Malta – still at sea level after thousands of years. But – climate change is about to kill us all. Right? pic.twitter.com/FhznoTxJZR — Tom Playford (@TomPlayford3) June 30, 2024

Verdict: False

The image is miscaptioned. The pools pictured aren’t thousands of years old, but instead originate from the Victorian era.

Fact Check:

A new report found that people who live in Malta are the fourth biggest worriers in the world, with 63% of the population feeling worry, according to Times of Malta. One anthropologist suggested it may be because of the country becoming “overcrowded” and “more consumerist.”

An X post purports that the “Roman tidal baths” are a sign that rising sea levels should not be a concern. The photo appears to show an aerial view of a beach with many small pools encased with stone.

A Community Note on the post says that the photo was taken in the late 19th century, referencing an article from Atlas Obscura. The baths, located in the town of Sliema, are from the Victorian era and although the pools are called Roman baths, they are unrelated to the Romans, according to the site. A post from the Malta government’s Department of Information also indicates that the pools were constructed in the Victorian area.

An article from Malta Today, too, says that the pools are from the Victorian era. (RELATED: Did Auschwitz Have A Swimming Pool?)

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the Sliema Local Council for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.