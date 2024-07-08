FACT CHECK: No, San Francisco Does Not Have A Sign That Reads ‘Stolen Goods Must Remain Under $950′

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a sign located in San Francisco that reads “stolen goods must remain under $950.”

San Francisco, where theft is now fully legalized 👇 pic.twitter.com/TzaowmnBNZ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 30, 2024

Verdict: False

The image does not depict an official sign. It was posted illegally and was quickly removed, the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors told Check Your Fact via email.

Fact Check:

A Californian group is seeking to increase the punishment for thieves after Proposition 47 was introduced to reduce jail overcrowding, according to AP News. The group’s plan would count thefts at any point towards a sentence, while a plan from lawmakers would only count them together if they occurred in a three-year period, according to the outlet.

An image allegedly shows a sign condoning theft in San Francisco. The sign is posted near a Louis Vuitton store.

“Notice,” the sign reads. “Stolen goods must remain under $950.”

“San Francisco, where theft is now fully legalized,” the post reads.

This is not an official sign, however. Aaron Peskin, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that the sign was put up illegally and was promptly removed.

“It was an illegally posted non-city sign and was removed a few hours after it was posted,” Peskin said.

The account that originally posted the image later clarified, “It’s not real – but it could be. That’s the law in California now.” Another follow-up reply clarifies that the image is a reference to California’s PROP-47. (RELATED: Donald Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Had A Drain Installed?)

It’s not real – but it could be. That’s the law in California now. 🫶 — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) June 30, 2024

“This Act reduces most drug possession offenses and thefts of property valued under $950.00 from felonies to misdemeanors,” the Superior Court of California site reads. “This does not happen automatically however – it is up to the persons convicted of these offenses to petition/apply to the Court for resentencing as a misdemeanor.” Check Your Fact previously debunked the claim that the law legalizes stealing up to $950 worth of merchandise in stores.