FACT CHECK: No, Tim Allen Did Not Die In Car Accident In June 2024

A post shared on Facebook claims actor and comedian Tim Allen died in a car accident on June 24, 2024.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. Allen posted about a show he performed a few days after his alleged death.

Fact Check:

Actress Patricia Richardson recently revealed that the show she co-starred in with Allen, “Home Improvement,” ended because the network would not increase her pay, which she expected, according to USA Today. ABC offered her $1 million per episode while Allen was offered twice that amount for another season, which he allegedly accepted, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post, published on June 24 at 7 p.m., claims Allen has died, showing his headshot next to an image of a heavily damaged vehicle.

“BREAKING NEWS FATAL CAR ACCIDENT,” reads text shown on the image. The post’s caption reads, “2 hours ago. Actor and comedian Tim Allen.. died suddenly at the hospital been confirmed as..” It cuts off at the end, except for the phrase “see more” along with a broken link that shows a “404 Not Found” error message.

The claim lacks any evidence, however. There are no credible news reports about Allen dying. (RELATED: Did Tim Allen And Roseanne Barr Announce Creation Of ‘Non-Woke’ Actors Guild?)

The claim of Allen’s death was posted on June 24, but Allen held an event in Akron, Ohio on June 29. He made two posts about the event on the same day. “Landed Akron for stand up concert tonite. On the way to sound check then some local grub. Feel like a cheese steak, no one does them like Philly,” reads one post. The other post shows an image of the venue with the caption “Doors open. Kick ass space.”

The post’s image of the purported wreck actually stems from a video from a television station located in Denver, Colorado—9News—and documents a car crash that occurred in August 2021 in Colorado. “Two people, one of them a child, were killed in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol,” the description reads.