FACT CHECK: Did Marco Rubio Make ‘The View’ Co-Host Cry?

A post shared on social media purports Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio made “The View” co-host Ana Navarro cry and walk off the set.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical outlet.

Fact Check:

Rubio told Dana Bash in a CNN interview that Project 2025 was made by a think tank when asked about the comments made by its leader, Politico reported. Rubio clarified that comments were made by Kevin Roberts, the President of The Heritage Foundation, and not by Trump.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that during a recent appearance on “The View,” Navarro walked off the set during a debate with Rubio. The post shared a photo of each.

The caption reads, “Breakiпg: Anna [sic] Navarro Walks Out Cryiпg After Coпfroпtiпg Marco Rubio on The View.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim that Navarro walked off the set of “The View” stems from a satirical news outlet called Esspot. The article claims that Navarro became too emotional to remain on the set during the conversation.

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Welcome to Esspots.com, a website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real.

Navarro did respond to Rubio comparing Trump’s legal trials to Cuba, Newsweek reported. Rubio claimed that Trump’s trial was “a quintessential show trial,” which “The View” co-host vehemently criticized. (RELATED: Was Will Hurd Interrupted By A Trump Supporter On ‘The View’?)

This is not the first time misinformation about “The View” has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim a man interrupted Karine Jean-Pierre on the show.