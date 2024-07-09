FACT CHECK: Photo Of Donald Trump Is Edited To Make Him Look Larger

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a photo of former President Donald Trump with a very large gut.

Verdict: False

The original photo, which was taken in July 2022, clearly shows a smaller stomach.

Fact Check:

Trump’s July 11 sentencing has been delayed, CBS News reported. Justice Juan Merchan has postponed the sentencing hearing due to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding presidential immunity.

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows Trump with a very large stomach. The image shows Trump with his hand over his chest and wearing a shirt with his last name on it.

The caption reads, “Dear Cholesterol, Move faster! (NOT PHOTOSHOPPED)”

The claim is inaccurate. The image appears to have been digitally altered to show a larger stomach. The original photo, which was taken in July 2022, clearly shows a smaller stomach.

The photo was taken at the 16th hole of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf Tournament, according to the caption. Trump was listening to Dan Frankel sing “God Bless America.” (RELATED: Fact-Checking Trump’s Claim That Biden Doesn’t Need Congress To Close The Border)

LIV Golf Bedminster was held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. in July 2022, according to The Sporting News.

This is not the first time misinformation about a politician has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received $142,000 in student loan forgiveness.