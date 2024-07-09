FACT CHECK: No, Project 2025 Has Not Called Women To Carry ‘Period Passports’

A post shared on X claims Project 2025 called for women to carry “period passports” that track their menstrual cycle.

BREAKING: The Project 25 group says women should be mandated to carry “period passports” that track their menstrual cycles and must be kept up to date, and women must present these to police officers during random ID checks to monitor pregnancies. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 7, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Project 2025 is calling for “period passports.”

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden has increased his attacks on Project 2025, which is headed by the Heritage Foundation, while former President Donald Trump has distanced himself from it, according to The Associated Press.

Social media users have been claiming that Project 2025 said women should have to carry “period passports.” (RELATED: Fact-Checking Trump’s Claim That Biden ‘Doesn’t Need Congress’ To Close The Border)

One user wrote, “BREAKING: The Project 25 group says women should be mandated to carry “period passports” that track their menstrual cycles and must be kept up to date, and women must present these to police officers during random ID checks to monitor pregnancies.”

This claim lacks evidence. Check Your Fact reviewed Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership” document. Nowhere in the document does Project 2025 call for “period passports,” nor does it call for tracking women’s menstrual cycles or having police officers doing random identification checks on women.

A Project 2025 spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the claim “is completely false, and no such thing is mentioned anywhere in Project 2025.”

Project 2025 has called for the Food and Drug Administration to cancel its approval of the abortion pill. Furthermore, it says the government should enforce the Comstock Act, which would ban “[e]very article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine, or thing which is advertised or described in a manner calculated to lead another to use or apply it for producing abortion.”

It also calls the “DC’s abortion surveillance and maternity mortality reporting systems are woefully inadequate” and that “Accurate and reliable statistical data about abortion, abortion survivors, and abortion-related maternal deaths are essential to timely, reliable public health and policy analysis.”

“Because liberal states have now become sanctuaries for abortion tourism, HHS should use every available tool, including the cutting of funds, to ensure that every state reports exactly how many abortions take place within its borders, at what gestational age of the child, for what reason, the mother’s state of residence, and by what method,” reads part of the document.

The origin of the claim appears to be from the Halfway Post, a satirical X account. PolitiFact also debunked the claim.