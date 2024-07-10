FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The Recent Hurricane In Jamaica?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica.

Verdict: False

The image circulated before Hurricane Beryl.

Fact Check:

Hurricane Beryl was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday as it moved toward inland Texas, Fox Weather reported. At least three people have been killed in the storm and has caused flash floods in the Houston Metro.

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows chaos caused by the recent storm that struck Jamaica. The image shows two large trucks tipping and power lines falling.

The text overlay says, “Something terrible minutes ago! Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica.”

The caption reads, “Beryl is destroying Jamaica as a category 4.”

The claim is inaccurate. Credible news reports, such as USA Today, debunked that this image was taken during Hurricane Beryl. The image has been used as a thumbnail on a YouTube video dating back to April 2024, titled “Natural disasters! A chaotic storm attack Mexico! destroying damaged buildings.”

Another video entitled “TOP 14 minutes of Natural Disasters! Most Horrific Storm in China caught on camera” also used the image for the thumbnail in April 2024.

Beryl did hit Jamaica on Wednesday and reached a category 4 classification, according to AP News. The storm forced over 500 hundred people to shelters. (RELATED: Viral X Image Does Not Show Protests Against Le Pen In France)

