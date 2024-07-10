FACT CHECK: No, Harrison Butker Did Not Reject Nike Endorsement Offer

A post shared on Facebook claims Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rejected a Nike endorsement deal.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It originates from a satirical Facebook page.

Fact Check:

Nike is expected to have a drop in sales as shares dropped 20%, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, analysts predict that competitor Adidas will see a profit margin that will top its last three years’, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post purports Butker declined a Nike deal. The post shows an image of Butker alongside one of the Nike logo.

Underneath this is the text “Harrison Butker Gently Rejects Nike’s Absurdity: ‘Still Support That Clown Kaepernick? No Thanks.'”

The post’s caption reads, in part, “Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently made headlines when he politely declined an endorsement deal with Nike, citing his disagreement with the company’s continued support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.”

This post is inaccurate, however. The photo says “READ MORE IN COMMENT.” In the comments, the account posted a link to a site with the URL “vshowbizho.cafex.biz,” which does not appear to be a legitimate news source, as the top of the page reads “your logo” instead of displaying a logo or name. Additionally, the links for the site’s “About,” “Contact” and “Privacy Policy” at the bottom of the page are all broken.

The claim originates from a Facebook page called Strong Community. This page is satirical, as its description reads, “Welcome to the realm of satire and smiles.”

There are no credible news reports about this interaction between Nike and Butker occurring. (RELATED: Did Harrison Butker Follow Up Commencement With This Comment?)

Check Your Fact reached out to spokespeople for Nike and the Kansas City Chiefs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.