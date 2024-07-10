FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Shows Pro-Palestine Protest In June, Not Rally Celebrating French Election Results

A viral video shared on X purports to show a crowd waving Palestinian flags at a recent French election victory rally.

The victory rally for the new French government has more Palestinian flags than French flags. pic.twitter.com/zZwn2I6lNF — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 7, 2024

Verdict: False

The video pre-dates the recent French elections and shows a June 1 pro-Palestine protest in France, according to a video shared on X by the Quds News Network and an article published on the French website, Le Progres, respectively.

Fact Check:

France’s left-wing New Popular Front party won 182 seats during the country’s recent election, according to CNN. Despite the left-wing party’s victory, France now faces a “hung parliament,” as no party has claimed an “absolute majority” following the election, The New York Times reported.

The X video, viewed over four million times, purports to show a crowd waving Palestinian flags at a recent French election victory rally. “The victory rally for the new French government has more Palestinian flags than French flags,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. The video is included in a June 1 post shared on X by the Quds News Network highlighting pro-Palestine protests occurring across France. The video appears second in the four-video series.

“France is witnessing an unprecedented wave of marches for Palestine, with cities across the country—from Paris to Marseille, Strasbourg to Lille, Montpellier to Rouen, Rennes—taking to the streets in solidarity with Palestine and condemning the ongoing Israeli genocide,” the post indicates.

Likewise, the video’s origin is corroborated by a June 1 article from the French website Le Progres, which reported that between 2,000 and 5,000 individuals protested in support of Palestine in Lyon, France. A photo included in the article via a slideshow appears to match the scene of the crowd in the viral X video.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any credible news reports about the recent French election. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 8, Lead Stories reported the video predated the recent French election and showed the June 1 protest in support of Palestine. The outlet also traced the video back to the Quds News Network post and the Le Progres article. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Injured Palestinian Girl)

This is not the first time a false claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video shared on X purporting to show individuals protesting against French politician Marine Le Pen’s first-round election victory.