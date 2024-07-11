FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Joe Biden Pointing A Handgun At Jill Biden?

A photo shared on X allegedly shows President Joe Biden pointing a handgun at his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

Verdict: False

The photo has been edited. The original image was captured in April 2021 and shows Joe Biden giving Jill Biden a dandelion.

Fact Check:

An X image purportedly shows Joe Biden pointing a gun at his wife. The photo appears to show Joe Biden approaching his wife with a handgun pointed at her while the first lady has her hand raised.

“joe no!!!!” the caption reads.

This claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports about such an incident occurring. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Joe Biden’s Claim That Mark Warner “Tried To Get” The Presidential Nomination)

The original, unedited image was posted to Getty Images, crediting Nicholas Kamm of AFP. It shows Biden with a dandelion, not a gun, in hand as he offers it to the first lady. The caption reads, “US President Joe Biden gives a dandelion flower to First Lady Jill Biden as they arrive to depart on Marine One from the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2021. – President Biden travels to Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office.” Additionally, Reuters uploaded a video of this interaction to YouTube.

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the Biden campaign for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.