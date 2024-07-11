FACT CHECK: Did JAG Arrest Matthew Colangelo For Treason?
A screenshot of a headline shared on Facebook claims U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps investigators purportedly arrested Matthew Colangelo, senior counsel to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for treason.
Verdict: False
The claim is false and stems from a July 7 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.”
Fact Check:
Colangelo was appointed as senior counsel to Bragg in December 2022, according to a press release from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Colangelo previously served as a senior official at the U.S. Department of Justice, the same release indicates.
The Facebook image claims JAG investigators purportedly arrested Colangelo for treason. “JAG Catches Another Alvin Bragg Staffer,” the screenshot of the headline reads.
The claim is false and stems from a July 7 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.