FACT CHECK: Fact-Checking Biden’s Claim That He Did ’10 Major Events In A Row’ Following 2024 Presidential Debate

The New York Times labeled Biden’s claim as “exaggerated” via a July 6 fact-check article, indicating he had participated in “more than a dozen events,” citing his public calendar. The outlet also indicated that deeming the events as “major” is “[a matter] of opinion.” Biden also did not have any scheduled events on June 30.

Actor George Clooney, a prominent Biden donor, called on the current president to step down as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee via a recent op-ed piece he penned for The New York Times, according to CNN. Clooney said Democrats will not win in November with Biden as their nominee in the same piece, the outlet reported.

During the July 5 interview with Stephanopoulos, Biden claimed he did “10 major events in a row” following the first 2024 presidential debate. “After that debate, I did 10 major events in a row, including until 2 o’clock in the morning after the debate. I did events in North Carolina. I did events in — in — in Georgia, did events like this today, large crowds, overwhelming response, no — no — no slipping,” Biden said. Biden referenced the series of public events he participated in after the media labeled his debate performance as “poor.”

The claim is missing context. According to Biden’s public schedule available via Roll Call, he participated in the first presidential debate hosted by CNN on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia. Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, also attended a campaign event after the debate at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta at 11:10 p.m, where, according to the White House’s website, Biden delivered remarks. Following this event, the President and First Lady made an “unscheduled stop” at a Waffle House in Atlanta at 12:15 a.m. While at the restaurant, Biden answered a reporter’s question about his debate performance, saying, “I think we did well,” according to USA Today.

The same schedule shows the Bidens departed Atlanta for Raleigh, North Carolina at 12:45 a.m. on June 28. The pair arrived in the state at 1:50 a.m., with the President greeting his supporters on the tarmac for a half hour, according to a tweet from Raleigh City Council Member Jonathan Melton. The President and First Lady later participated in a campaign event in Raleigh at 12:30 p.m. Biden’s full set of remarks during the event in Raleigh can be viewed via the White House’s website.

Likewise, Biden delivered remarks at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Grand Opening Ceremony in New York, New York at 4:30 p.m. on June 28 before heading to a campaign reception at the Manhattan Center four hours later. Biden also delivered remarks at the Manhattan Center. The same schedule shows the Bidens attended two campaign reception events in East Hampton, New York on June 29. While the first event was closed to members of the press, the second event was open to a restricted out-of-town pool and Biden delivered remarks.

Following these two events, the Bidens visited Red Bank, New Jersey, where they attended a campaign reception event at Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s residence. Biden also delivered remarks at this event. No public events are listed on Biden’s schedule for June 30.

On July 1, Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. Supreme Court’s immunity ruling involving former President Donald Trump at Cross Hall. On July 2, he visited the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, where he delivered remarks both before and after receiving a briefing on extreme weather. Later that same day, he participated in a campaign reception in McLean, Virginia, where he also delivered remarks.

On the next day, July 3, Biden delivered remarks at a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House and met with Democratic governors a few hours later in the Roosevelt Room at an event that was closed to members of the press, the same schedule shows. Similarly, on July 4, Biden celebrated Independence Day with an event honoring military and veteran families on the White House’s South Lawn and also viewed the fireworks display over the National Mall, according to his public schedule.

On July 5, Biden participated in a campaign event at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wisconsin at 2:15 p.m (1:15 p.m. local time). Following the event, he addressed supporters in an overflow room at 3:55 p.m. and then conducted the interview with Stephanopoulos at 4:00 p.m.

Monthly stats provided by Roll Call lists a total of 14 public events that Biden has participated in through July 11, 2024. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Joe Biden’s Claim That Mark Warner “Tried To Get” The Presidential Nomination)

Biden’s claim appeared in a July 6 round-up article from The New York Times, which fact-checked his interview with Stephanopoulos. The outlet labeled the Democratic President’s claim as “exaggerated,” stating he had participated in “more than a dozen events,” citing his public calendar. The outlet also pointed out that whether or not the events “can be considered ‘major'” is “[a matter] of opinion.”

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign directed Check Your Fact to the president’s public schedule and listed multiple events in which he made appearances, including his respective campaign events in North Carolina and Wisconsin, his address following the Supreme Court’s immunity decision, and the July 4 event honoring veterans at the White House.

Biden’s claim follows increasing calls for him to step down as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, according to multiple major media outlets, including CNN, USA Today, The New York Times, and Reuters.