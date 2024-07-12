FACT CHECK: Fact-Checking Joe Biden’s ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference

President Joe Biden had a “big boy” press conference on July 11. Here are fact-checks of several claims he made.

“I am not providing [Israel] 2,000-pound bombs.”

The Biden administration has sent at least 14,000 Mk-84 2,000-pound bombs to Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack, according to Reuters. The Biden administration has delayed a May shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, according to Politico. (Related: Fact-Checking Biden’s Claim That Trump Referred To Veterans As ‘Suckers And Losers’)

The Washington Post reported in March 2024 that the Biden administration had approved another shipment of MK-84 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. CNN reported in December 2023 that Israel dropped hundreds of 2,000-pound bombs on Gaza, including a refugee camp that allegedly killed 100 people.

The U.S. said Israel may have used violated international law with the way it used American-made weapons in Gaza, BBC News reported. The U.S. has resumed providing Israel with 500-pound bombs after pausing the May shipment, according to The Washington Post.

“The Russians went to China, and they didn’t get the weapons, but then they went to North Korea.”

A U.S. intelligence assessment found that China was selling microelectronics, machine tools and other technology to Russia, according to the Associated Press (AP). Russia uses microelectronics to manufacture weapons such as tanks, missiles and aircraft, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Joe Biden Falsely Claims Zero Troops Died Abroad During His Presidency)

The AP reported:

“Chinese and Russian entities have also been working to jointly produce unmanned aerial vehicles inside Russia, and Chinese companies are likely providing Russia with nitrocellulose used in the manufacture of ammunition, the officials said. China-based companies Wuhan Global Sensor Technology Co., Wuhan Tongsheng Technology Co. Ltd. and Hikvision are providing optical components for use in Russian tanks and armored vehicles. The two officials said Russia has received military optics for use in tanks and armored vehicles manufactured by Chinese firm North China Research Institute of Electro-Optics, and China has been providing Russia with UAV engines and turbojet engines for cruise missiles. A third senior official identified another manufacturer as Yantai-based IRay Technology Co. Ltd.”

China has not directly provided lethal aid to Russia, according to the AP. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) accused China of providing Russia with “weapons components” that are crucial for Russia’s war in Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

North Korea has been accused of providing Russia with artillery shells, missiles and other weapons, according to The New York Times.

“And the mo- — the Putin piece, I was talking about Putin, and I said, ‘And now’ — at the very end, I said, ‘Here’ — I mean,’ Putin.’ And I said, ‘Oh, no. I’m sorry, Zelenskyy.’ And then I — I added five other names.”

Biden did not add five other names after identifying Russian President Vladimir Putin as the president of Ukraine, according to video of the event.

“President Putin? We’re gonna beat President Putin President Zelenskyy! I’m so focused on beating Putin. We got to worry about it — anyway, Mr. President,” Biden said.

He did not add five other names, with Zelenskyy saying, “I’m better” and Biden responding that Zelenskyy was a “helluva lot better.”

President Biden: “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentleman, President Putin.” He immediately corrects himself, “He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelenskyy.” pic.twitter.com/VIqDxC8NCS — CSPAN (@cspan) July 11, 2024

“There is a growing dissatisfaction in, on the West Bank, from the Palestinians, about Hamas. Hamas is not popular now.”

While current polling data is quite limited, Hamas’ popularity has not decreased since the terror group launched its Oct. 7 assault on Israel, according to a poll taken between late May and early June by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

The poll found that 73% of West Bank respondents supported the Oct. 7 attack and that 71% wanted Hamas to control the Gaza Strip after the war has ended. 41% of West Bank respondents said that they prefer Hamas as the political party/movement, which is an increase of 6% since March 2024.

Trey Yingst, a foreign correspondent for Fox News, tweeted that Biden’s claim was “not true,”

What President Biden just said about the popularity of Hamas in the West Bank is not true. Recent polling suggests that support for Hamas in the West Bank is rising, not falling. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 12, 2024

