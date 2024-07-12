FACT CHECK: Post Claims There is Zero Footage Of IDF Firefights With Hamas

A post shared on X claims that there are zero videos showing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) engaged in firefights with Hamas. (Warning: This article contains videos that are graphic and some might find disturbing.)

In 9 months I’ve not seen 1 piece of video footage with the IGF in a fire fight with Kamas. As a former soldier this is very weird. Go look at Afghanistan videos on YouTube and you’ll see coalition forces in fire fights constantly with the Taliban. All ive seen is them shooting… — JonnyUtd (@Fx1Jonny) July 10, 2024

Verdict: False

There are several videos of the IDF fighting with Hamas.

Fact Check:

The IDF ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate the city, according to NBC News. This comes after the IDF stated that the city was clear of Hamas, the terrorist organization that rules the Palestinian enclave, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that videos of firefights between the IDF and Hamas do not exist. One user wrote, “In 9 months I’ve not seen 1 piece of video footage with the IGF in a fire fight with Kamas. As a former soldier this is very weird. Go look at Afghanistan videos on YouTube and you’ll see coalition forces in fire fights constantly with the Taliban.”

This claim is false. Check Your Fact found several videos showing gunfights between Hamas gunmen and IDF troops. For example, IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari shared footage of an IDF soldier fighting two Hamas gunmen in a building in December 2023.

במסגרת הקרבות בסג׳עייה, לוחם מילואים מיחידת יהל״ם של חיל ההנדסה הקרבית הותקל בשני מחבלים מטווח אפס. לאחר שחיסל את המחבל הראשון ונפצע מזריקת רימונים לעברו, הלוחם פעל בקור רוח, ניהל קרב יריות תוך חתירה למגע וחיסל מחבל נוסף ששהה במבנה. pic.twitter.com/rkrOQhhQAz — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) December 12, 2023

Emanuel Fabian, a military correspondent for the Times of Israel, has also shared videos of firefights between Hamas and the IDF on his X account. (RELATED: Joe Biden Falsely Claims Zero Troops Died Abroad During His Presidency)

The IDF releases dramatic footage showing troops of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion engaging in close-quarters combat with a Hamas gunman in the area of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital. As the troops searched a four-story building adjacent to Shifa, from which gunfire was… pic.twitter.com/Kc4sMp5AIg — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 24, 2024

The IDF releases footage showing troops of the 188th Armored Brigade battling a Hamas gunman hiding in a tunnel shaft in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood. The helmet camera video shows soldiers surrounding the tunnel entrance, close to a school in Shejaiya, before a gunman… pic.twitter.com/vVExNsMLpp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 16, 2023

Joe Truzeman, a research analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, also posted a video on X of a Hamas gunman armed with a rocket-propelled grenade being shot after he emerged from a tunnel.

A terrorist equipped with an RPG and what looks like a GoPro was identified exiting a tunnel shaft. He was eliminated before he could carry out an attack. Hamas won’t be making propaganda videos on this attempted attack. pic.twitter.com/ufkJwWM3MG — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 10, 2024

BBC News reported in February that an analysis of videos on the IDF’s YouTube show a “handful of other videos appear to show fighters being shot at.”

The Israel Police has also released videos of them fighting Hamas during the October 7 attacks.

Police publish footage of forces battling Hamas terrorists in southern Israel. At least 30 officers have been killed in the fighting. pic.twitter.com/6mE0nH2HB7 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 8, 2023





Israeli police officers on a motorbike and the car pursuit and shooting two Hamas fighters in a captured police car.

7 October, city of Netivot. pic.twitter.com/OiUlsFw8t1 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔡 𝔇𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔠𝔱 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇺🇲🇬🇷 (@TheDeadDistrict) October 10, 2023

Elite Yamas forces of the Border Police conduct a daring rescue mission under intense enemy fire in kibbutz Nir Am pic.twitter.com/rNhFo13BUQ — Israel Police (@israelpolice) October 10, 2023

Another clip published by police shows officers fighting Hamas terrorists in a town in southern Israel pic.twitter.com/SeacCNJKvR — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 8, 2023

They also released a video of police officers during the June 2024 hostage rescue, which shows them being shot at. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Trump’s Claim That Biden ‘Doesn’t Need Congress’ To Close The Border)

Rare helmet cam footage of the dramatic hostage rescue by our YAMAM officers (Israel Police National Counterterrorism Unit) and brave Israeli security forces! pic.twitter.com/zLiXyHVvCV — Israel Police (@israelpolice) June 10, 2024

The IDF referred Check Your Fact to its Telegram channel. An FDD spokesperson told Check Your Fact that it was “pretty evident that the post…is a disinformation bot and not worthy of addressing.”