FACT CHECK: Post Claims There is Zero Footage Of IDF Firefights With Hamas

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A post shared on X claims that there are zero videos showing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) engaged in firefights with Hamas. (Warning: This article contains videos that are graphic and some might find disturbing.)

Verdict: False

There are several videos of the IDF fighting with Hamas.

Fact Check:

The IDF ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate the city, according to NBC News. This comes after the IDF stated that the city was clear of Hamas, the terrorist organization that rules the Palestinian enclave, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that videos of firefights between the IDF and Hamas do not exist. One user wrote, “In 9 months I’ve not seen 1 piece of video footage with the IGF in a fire fight with Kamas. As a former soldier this is very weird. Go look at Afghanistan videos on YouTube and you’ll see coalition forces in fire fights constantly with the Taliban.”

This claim is false. Check Your Fact found several videos showing gunfights between Hamas gunmen and IDF troops. For example, IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari shared footage of an IDF soldier fighting two Hamas gunmen in a building in December 2023.

Emanuel Fabian, a military correspondent for the Times of Israel, has also shared videos of firefights between Hamas and the IDF on his X account. (RELATED: Joe Biden Falsely Claims Zero Troops Died Abroad During His Presidency) 

Joe Truzeman, a research analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, also posted a video on X of a Hamas gunman armed with a rocket-propelled grenade being shot after he emerged from a tunnel.

BBC News reported in February that an analysis of videos on the IDF’s YouTube show a “handful of other videos appear to show fighters being shot at.”

The Israel Police has also released videos of them fighting Hamas during the October 7 attacks.


They also released a video of police officers during the June 2024 hostage rescue, which shows them being shot at. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Trump’s Claim That Biden ‘Doesn’t Need Congress’ To Close The Border)

The IDF referred Check Your Fact to its Telegram channel. An FDD spokesperson told Check Your Fact that it was “pretty evident that the post…is a disinformation bot and not worthy of addressing.”

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Fact-Checking Biden's Claim That Trump Referred To Veterans As 'Suckers And Losers'
FACT CHECK: Post Claims There is Zero Footage Of IDF Firefights With Hamas
FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Joe Biden Pointing A Handgun At Jill Biden?
FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden Ordered The DOJ To Arrest Six Supreme Court Justices?