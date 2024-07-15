FACT CHECK: Was Trump Shot Multiple Times During The Assassination Attempt?

A post shared on social media purports that former President Donald Trump was shot in the body during the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania recently. Reports circulating and evidence accumulating that Trump also took a shot to the chest, but was wearing a bullet proof vest. pic.twitter.com/2m7V6of2YK — Chad Elsey (@juryverdicts) July 14, 2024

Verdict: False

The image does not show a bullet hole, but rather a wrinkle in the secret service agent’s jacket sleeve.

Fact Check:

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention just a day after his assassination attempt, but will not speak until Thursday, according to The Associated Press. Trump’s campaign team shared a post on social media shortly after the attempt to say that he was shot in the right ear, CBS reported.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports that Trump was hit multiple times by the shooter. The post shared a photo that allegedly shows a bullet hole in his jacket. The caption reads, “Reports circulating and evidence accumulating that Trump also took a shot to the chest, but was wearing a bullet proof vest.”

The claim is inaccurate. The full image, shared by The Associated Press, clearly shows that it is not a bullet hole, but rather a wrinkle in the Secret Service agent’s jacket sleeve.

ABC also shared the image on their social media account. In the zoomed-out version of the photo, it is more clearly visible that that is a Secret Service Agent’s jacket. (RELATED: Viral Photo Of ‘Mark Violets’ Is Not Trump Rally Shooter)