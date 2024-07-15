FACT CHECK: Was Trump Shot Multiple Times During The Assassination Attempt?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Joe Biden Pointing A Handgun At Jill Biden?
FACT CHECK: Did LGBTQ+ Leaders Sign WEF Treaty To Accept Pedophiles As 'Legally Protected Minority?'
FACT CHECK: Was Trump Shot Multiple Times During The Assassination Attempt?
FACT CHECK: Viral Photo of Man is Not Trump Rally Shooter