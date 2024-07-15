FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Trump Attended UFC Denver Fight After Being Shot

A viral video shared on X claims that 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump purportedly attended a UFC fight in Denver after being shot at his campaign rally in Butler, PA on July 13.

HOLY SHIT. DONALD TRUMP HAS ARRIVED AT UFC DENVER WITH DANA WHITE SHORTLY AFTER BEING SHOT pic.twitter.com/wkRF7KOWrA — julian🪅 (@goathje) July 13, 2024

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports to support the claim. In addition, Trump did not mention attending the UFC fight on his TRUTH Social account or official website following the shooting.

Fact Check:

UFC fighter Evan Elder offered his support for Trump following a shooting that took place at the former president’s campaign rally in Butler, PA, according to Fox News. “Long live Trump, let’s go baby. Trump 2024,” Elder said in part, according to the outlet.

The X video, viewed over 80,000 times as of writing, claims Trump purportedly attended a UFC fight in Denver after being shot at his campaign rally in Butler, PA on July 13. In the video, Trump, who is dressed in a blue suit and red tie, appears to enter the fight beside UFC president Dana White. “HOLY SH-T. DONALD TRUMP HAS ARRIVED AT UFC DENVER WITH DANA WHITE SHORTLY AFTER BEING SHOT,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. Although a UFC fight was held on July 13 in Denver at Ball Arena, there is no mention of Trump attending the event. Likewise, the former president did not reference the recent UFC fight on his official website or his TRUTH Social account following the shooting that took place at his campaign rally.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 14, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. The outlet indicated the video, which also circulated on TikTok, shows Trump with White at two previous UFC fights he attended. According to Fox News, Trump attended UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey back in June as well as UFC 299 in March.

Trump was hit in the ear with a bullet after shots broke out at his campaign rally in Butler, PA on July 13, according to CNN. One rally attendee died, and two others were critically injured as a result of the incident, the outlet reported. The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene. (RELATED: Viral Photo Of ‘Mark Violets’ Is Not Trump Rally Shooter)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.