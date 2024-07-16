FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report Trump Was Shot With Three Weapons At Rally?

A viral post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims CNN reported 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump was shot with three weapons at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Audio forensic analysis shows Trump was shot with three weapons – CNN The first three shots were consistent with alleged weapon A, the next five were consistent with alleged weapon B, and the final “acoustic impulse” was emitted by a possible weapon C. The FBI previously… pic.twitter.com/5Smge6CxHk — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 15, 2024

Verdict: False

On July 15, CNN reported “audio forensics suggest as many as three weapons fired at Trump rally” via a live blog focusing on the shooting. A spokesperson for CNN confirmed the post was “inaccurate” in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas labeled the shooting that occurred at Trump’s rally as a “failure from the Secret Service,” according to The Hill. Mayorkas also said that an independent review of security protocols would take place to ensure a similar incident does not happen again in the future, the outlet reported.

The X post, which has received over 200,000 views as of writing, claims CNN reported Trump was shot with three weapons at his July 13 rally in Butler, PA. “Audio forensic analysis shows Trump was shot with three weapons – CNN,” the post reads in part.

“The first three shots were consistent with alleged weapon A, the next five were consistent with alleged weapon B, and the final ‘acoustic impulse’ was emitted by a possible weapon C, per audio analysis by Catalin Grigoras, director of the National Center for Media Forensics at the University of Colorado in Denver, and Cole Whitecotton, Senior Professional Research Associate at the same institution,” the outlet indicated.

The outlet also noted that audio analysis confirmed “the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium” where Trump was speaking.

A spokesperson for CNN confirmed the post was “inaccurate” in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: CNN Did Not Report That Authorities Had Trump Shooter On Their ‘Radar’)

CNN has neither referenced the false claim made via the viral X post on its website or its verified social media accounts. Additionally, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support that the former President was hit with three different weapons or three different times. Lead Stories also reported the claim was false.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from Bethel Park, PA, has been identified as the shooter who opened fire at Trump’s rally, according to The Associated Press. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) believes Crooks, who was killed by the Secret Service, acted alone, the outlet reported.