FACT CHECK: Did The Marines Arrest Jack Smith?

A post shared on social media purports that the Marines have arrested special council Jack Smith.

Marines Arrest Jack Smith

15 July 2024 #RRN

￼

Special counsel Jack Smith was arrested by U.S. Marines Monday morning minutes after Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the federal criminal case against Donald Trump charging him with hoarding national security secrets at his Mar-a-Lago… pic.twitter.com/2IDMz6ckXh — 💅🏻💋qubit💋💅🏻#FlynnFramedTrump‼️ (@qubitTwit) July 16, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical news outlet.

Fact Check:

During the first day of the Republican National Convention, former President Trump introduced his running mate, J.D. Vance, according to CNN. Vance is a Senator from Ohio and was officially offered the role shortly before it was made public on Trump’s social media, the outlet reported.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Smith was recently arrested on Monday morning after the documents case against Trump was dismissed. The post shared media that shows an article in Spanish which features an image of Trump and one of Smith.

The caption reads, “Marines Arrest Jack Smith 15 July 2024 #RRN ￼ Special counsel Jack Smith was arrested by U.S. Marines Monday morning minutes after Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the federal criminal case against Donald Trump.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Smith has been arrested. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Real Raw News. The website shares a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

The case regarding Trump’s mishandling of classified documents has been dismissed by a judge, according to Fox 59. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that Smith was not lawfully appointed to the position of Special Counsel. (RELATED: No, Photos Do Not Show Donald Trump And Secret Service Agents Smiling After Attempted Assassination)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim a post shared an accurate list of Project 2025 policies.