FACT CHECK: No, Taylor Swift Did Not Announce Her Retirement

A post shared on Facebook claims musician Taylor Swift has announced that she plans to retire and start a family after her current Eras Tour ends.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports about Swift’s alleged retirement, nor are there any social media posts on the topic from Swift.

Fact Check:

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave his girlfriend, Swift, a shoutout after singing karaoke at the 2024 American Century Championship, according to Today. Kelce performed Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” at the event, a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims Swift has announced her retirement. The post shares an image of the singer wearing a red dress while performing.

“Taylor Swift Announces END of Music Career After Eras Tour: ‘I’m Planning to Settle Down and Start a Family Soon,'” the text reads.

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about Swift’s alleged retirement. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no mentions of retirement on Swift’s Facebook, X or Instagram accounts. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Statement Backing Joe Biden Was For 2020 Presidential Election, Not 2024)

The claim appears to stem from a site called Celebrity Glee. However, the purported retirement is only mentioned in the headline and not the body text, which is completely unrelated and provides no evidence for the claim. Instead, it describes a video in which Swift appears to wave at Kelce while performing a song while on her Eras Tour.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Swift spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.