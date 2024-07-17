FACT CHECK: No, Reuters Did Not Report Joe Biden’s July 14 Address Would Be Taped

A post shared on X claims Reuters reported President Joe Biden’s July 14 address would be pre-taped.

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 – It’s being reported Joe Biden’s Oval Office address tonight will be taped in advance.

(Reuters) Not even enough respect to do it live. That tells us all we need to know. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 14, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

It does not appear that Reuters reported that claim. The claim the address would be pre-taped was denied by the White House.

Fact Check:

Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on July 14, the day after a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times. Biden called for Americans to reject political violence and “lower the temperature,” the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that Reuters reported Biden’s address would be taped. One user wrote, “It’s being reported Joe Biden’s Oval Office address tonight will be taped in advance. (Reuters) Not even enough respect to do it live. That tells us all we need to know.”

There is no evidence Reuters reported this. A search of the Reuters website did not mention the claim. A wider internet search also did not yield any results.

Reuters White House correspondent Nandita Bose rejected the claim, saying it was false. (RELATED: CNN Did Not Report That Authorities Had Trump Shooter On Their ‘Radar’)

This is false. Reuters did not report this pic.twitter.com/PfTwIc2hYJ — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) July 14, 2024

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the claim was false in a July 14 tweet. He also responded to a question from New York Post reporter Jon Levine about the address being live, saying it would be.

Yes — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 14, 2024

At least one social media user has claimed that Reuters tweeted the claim and then deleted it, but has not provided any evidence.