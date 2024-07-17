FACT CHECK: Tweet From British MP Discussing Presidential Assassinations Is Not Recent

A screenshot of a tweet shared on Facebook claims British MP David Lammy posted about presidential assassinations on X following a shooting at 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s July 13 campaign rally in Butler, PA.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. Lammy published the tweet on X in 2019, not recently.

Fact Check:

Newly elected U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the shooting that took place at Trump’s July 13 campaign rally, according to The Independent. Starmer said there was “no place” for political violence following the attack, which left him “appalled,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports to show a tweet published by Lammy on X following a shooting at Trump’s July 13 campaign rally in Butler, PA. “[Four] U.S. Presidents have been assassinated, snowflake,” the tweet reads. The post’s caption labels Lammy’s apparent remark as “irresponsible and childish” and questions whether or not it is “appropriate behavior” for him to have made the comment.

The claim is false, as the tweet is not recent. An advanced search of Lammy’s verified X account generates the tweet, which he shared on the platform in 2019. Lammy made the remark in response to a tweet from then-President Trump.

“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have. The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote at the time.

4 US Presidents have been assassinated snowflake. https://t.co/jtE3Torx9K — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 25, 2019

Trump was referencing then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she would launch an impeachment inquiry into him, according to NBC News. The inquiry was prompted by “reports that Trump may have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden,” ahead of a phone call with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the outlet reported.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest Lammy’s tweet is recent. In fact, the opposite is true. On July 16, Reuters reported the tweet is from 2019. Additionally, Trump has neither referenced the tweet on his official website nor his TRUTH Social account following the shooting that occurred at his July 13 campaign rally. (RELATED: No, Secret Service Did Not ‘Refuse To Give Order To Take Out The Perp’ Before Trump Assassination Attempt)

Check Your Fact has contacted Lammy for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.