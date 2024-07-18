FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Call For The ‘Round Up’ of Latinos to Detention Camps?

President Joe Biden’s campaign posted on social media that former President Donald Trump is planning to “round up Latinos” in detention camps.

Mike Johnson says Trump plans to round up millions of Latinos into mass detention camps as part of Project 2025: “It’s needed” pic.twitter.com/iQWQS7ExU1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 8, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

Trump has called for deportation of illegal immigrants, not a mass rounding up of all Latinos.

Fact Check:

Trump plans to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary after the NATO summit at Mar-a-Lago, Politico reported. One of the countries U.S. Ambassadors reiterated their support for Trump and the Prime Minister himself suggested that Trump will win the election.

The Biden campaign posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleging that both Trump and House Speak Mike Johnson support the Project 2025 plan for deportation. The post shared a video of Johnson addressing people not shown on screen.

The caption reads, “Mike Johnson says Trump plans to round up millions of Latinos into mass detention camps as part of Project 2025: ‘It’s needed.'” (RELATED: Fact-Checking Trump’s Claim That Biden ‘Doesn’t Need Congress’ To Close The Border)

The claim is misleading. There is no credible news report that suggests that Trump has called to deport people based on race or ethnicity. Trump has called for a deportation program for illegal immigrants, according to ABC News.

Project 2025 was created by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and does include a policy to deport illegal immigrants. According to the New York Times, the project was intended to present an array of options for conservative leaders. Trump is not responsible for the creation of the project.

Mike Johnson spoke at a Hudson Institute event and supported Trump’s deportation plan. However, he did not call for any deportation based on race. Johnson did mention that he is excited for the Hispanic and Latino voters joining the Republican party.

“Under Crooked Joe Biden’s failed leadership, criminals, drug dealers, human traffickers, and terrorists have crossed the border to wreak havoc on communities. President Trump will put an end to that and protect Americans from being terrorized,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said to Check Your Fact.

A Project 2025 spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email the claim was “absolutely false.”

“There is no focus on race or ethnicity as a basis for any recommendations of deportation,” the spokesperson said.

We also contacted the Biden campaign for comment. We will update this piece if a response is provided.