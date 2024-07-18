FACT CHECK: Did Trump Enter The RNC To A Song By 50 Cent?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of former President Donald Trump entering the Republican National Convention to a song by Rapper 50 Cent.

Yoh🤣🤣🤣 Donald Trump walking into the Republican Party convention to 50 Cent’s Many Men (Wish Death) is simply shizzle🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/il4FmEFF58 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) July 16, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Investigators have uncovered that Trump’s attempted assassin was spotted at least 20 minutes before he fired on the former president. ABC News reports that snipers saw the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, on the roof at 5:52 p.m. and the shooting took place at 6:12 p.m.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges 50 Cent’s song ‘Many Men’ was played as Trump entered the event for the first night of the RNC.

The caption reads, “Donald Trump walking into the Republican Party convention to 50 Cent’s Many Men (Wish Death) is simply shizzle.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this was a Trump walkout song. The original video shows that Trump walked out to “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.

Greenwood’s song has been an anthem for Trump and the Republican Party for decades. The New York Times reports that Trump started using the song when he became the leader of the Republican Party. The song was used in campaign ads for President Ronald Reagan dating back to 1984.

Rumors swirled that 50 Cent would be in attendance at the convention, however, The Hill reports that the rapper will not be present at the event. The report indicates that the Rapper is preparing for a festival in Shreveport. (RELATED: No, Photos Do Not Show Donald Trump And Secret Service Agents Smiling After Attempted Assassination)

