FACT CHECK: Did Ryan Reynolds Wear This Anti-Trump T-Shirt?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of actor Ryan Reynolds wearing an anti-Trump T-Shirt.

Verdict: False

The image was digitally altered.

Fact Check:

The Republican National Convention’s end is expected to feature speakers such as Tucker Carlson, Dana White and Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported. White called the former president “tough” after the assassination attempt.

A post shared on Threads alleges that Reynolds wore a shirt calling for people to vote against former President Donald Trump. The shirt reads, “Do it again 2024,” with a Democratic donkey kicking a cartoon of the Republican Elephant mascot with graphics of Trump’s hair.

The claim is inaccurate. The image appears to have been digitally altered to feature a statement against Trump. The original image dates back to 2021 and shows Reynolds wearing a shirt that encourages people to get vaccinated. The shirt reads “This is our shot” The shirt features a graphic of the Canadian maple leaf and a syringe.

The shirt was part of a broad campaign to get people to get the Covid-19 vaccine, according to The Canadian Press. Reynolds did comment on elections in a 2016 interview with Variety saying that he would like to vote in the election, but is not a citizen of the United States. (RELATED: No, Photos Do Not Show Donald Trump And Secret Service Agents Smiling After Attempted Assassination)

