FACT CHECK: No, MailOnline Did Not Publish Article Claiming Classmate Said Keir Starmer ‘Wet His Pants’ In 10th Grade

A photo shared on X allegedly shows an article from the MailOnline claiming Keir Starmer “wet his pants in year 10,” according to a former classmate.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine article. It cannot be found via the MailOnline website and the account that originally posted it identifies itself as satirical.

Fact Check:

Starmer has pledged 84 million euros to projects that focus on employment, education and humanitarian aid in the Middle East and Africa in hopes of curbing immigration, according to BBC. Keir stated at the fourth summit of the European Political Community that he hopes to bring a new UK’s approach to illegal immigration and do something “practical,” the outlet reported.

A July 17 post allegedly shows a MailOnline article about Starmer. It shows a photo of a young boy smiling, purportedly Starmer.

“Starmer classmate: Keir ‘wet his pants in year 10’; he cried and had to be taken home,” the purported headline reads.

This image has been digitally fabricated, however. The alleged article cannot be found via a search through the outlet’s website. The byline credits “Henry Baltswater” as the article’s writer, but there are no MailOnline search results for this name. There are also no Google search results of a Henry Baltswater who works for MailOnline.

The account that originally posted the claim on July 16 has a bio that says “satire.” (RELATED: Viral X Image Purporting To Show Keir Starmer Wearing Pink Dress Is Ai-Generated)

I think he has to resign. pic.twitter.com/o3ExzWuiOs — Sam 😎 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 🚁 (@CentralCee123_) July 16, 2024

The photo of the young boy does actually depict Starmer, which can be seen in an article from The Guardian. “Keir Starmer in his first year at Reigate grammar school in 1974,” its caption reads.

Check Your Fact reached out to a MailOnline spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.