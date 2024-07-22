FACT CHECK: Instagram Post Purports To Show Trump Rally Shooter Wearing A Yarmulke

An image shared on Instagram purports to show Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old man who opened fire on 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wearing a yarmulke.

Verdict: False

On July 19, Lead Stories reported the claim was false and traced the photo to the B’nai Abraham Synagogue in Butler, Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the synagogue denied the photo showed Crooks.

Federal agents visited Crooks’ Bethel Park, Pennsylvania home on July 21, according to Fox News. Crooks opened fire on Trump’s July 13 campaign rally, killing one rally goer and injuring two others, the outlet reported.

The Instagram image, viewed over 9,000 times as of writing, purports to show Crooks wearing a yarmulke. “Notice how they didn’t mention what religion Trump’s shooter was on the news,” text above the image reads. The image shows a young man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a yarmulke.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact did not find the photo referenced in any credible news reports about Crooks or the shooting. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 19, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. The outlet traced the photo to the B’nai Abraham Synagogue in Butler, Pennsylvania. The image was shared on both the synagogue’s website and its Facebook page. While the synagogue’s website and its Facebook page both appear to be private, archived versions of the image can be viewed online.

In addition, a spokesperson for the synagogue confirmed the image did not show Crooks, Lead Stories indicated.

“Thomas Crooks has never been a member of Congregation B’nai Abraham, nor has he ever attended any event or service at our synagogue. The person in the photo that is being circulated, that was taken from our Facebook page, is known to us and is not Thomas Crooks,” the same spokesperson said.

Likewise, the FBI did not reference the claim in statements released about the shooting via its website. Furthermore, the Bethel Park Police Department also has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Viral X Image Falsely Claims Trump Rally Shooter Was Transgender)

Check Your Fact has contacted B’nai Abraham Synagogue for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.