FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show First Kamala Harris Presidential Ad

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X claims to show the first ad from Vice President Kamala Harris for her presidential bid.

Verdict: False

The ad is from 2019.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to CNBC. Several Democrats had pressured Biden to drop out of the race, the outlet reported.

Social media users were sharing a video of a Harris political ad, claiming it shows her first presidential ad. One user wrote, “BOOM: @KamalaHarris releases her first presidential campaign ad. ‘She prosecuted sexual predators…. He (Trump) is one.'”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from November 2019. Harris previously ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Trump’s Claim That VP Harris Has Never Gone To The Border)

Harris dropped out in December 2019, after announcing in January 2019, according to CNBC. She would later be Biden’s running mate when the two defeated former President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, in November 2020.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter

