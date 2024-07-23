FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not Say Bullet From Rally Shooting Took His ‘Entire Ear Off’

A post shared on Instagram purports to show a tweet from 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump claiming the bullet he was struck with during a shooting at his July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania took his “entire ear off.”

Verdict: False

The purported remark is not generated via an advanced search of Trump’s verified X account, and there is no other evidence suggesting he made the remark. In a July 13 statement posted on his TRUTH Social account, Trump indicated the bullet had struck the upper part of his right ear.

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who also served as the White House doctor during Trump’s presidency, said the bullet that struck Trump “took a little bit off the top of his ear,” according to The New York Times. Jackson replaced the bandage on Trump’s ear ahead of the recent Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post purports to show a tweet from Trump claiming the bullet that struck him during the shooting at his July 13 campaign rally took his “entire ear off.” “It took my entire ear off. The whole ear. But I went to the doctor, and he said, and this is true, he said, you heal faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. Nobody is healthier than you,” the purported tweet, dated July 19, reads in part.

The claim is false, however. An advanced search of Trump’s verified X account does not generate the purported tweet. In fact, the last post shared to Trump’s account is dated August 24, 2023 and shows a photo of his mug shot when he surrendered himself in Fulton County, Georgia over charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Likewise, the purported remark is not referenced on Trump’s official website, his TRUTH Social account, or his verified Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Following the shooting at his July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump released a statement indicating he was struck in the ear with a bullet. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” Trump wrote. He did not say that the bullet took his “entire ear off.”

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 22, Politifact reported the claim was false, as the statement had been fabricated. (RELATED: Trump Was Struck By A Bullet Despite Online Claims)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.