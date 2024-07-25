FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Makes False Claim About FBI Ballistics Test In Relation To Trump Rally Shooting

A viral post shared on X claims a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ballistics test determined 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump was not shot in the ear during his July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The claim is false. An FBI spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

On July 24, the House voted unanimously to “create a bipartisan task force” to investigate the shooting that occurred at Trump’s rally, according to Politico. The names of the members who will serve on the task force are expected to be released “by the end of the week,” the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed over six million times as of writing, claims an FBI ballistics test determined Trump was not shot in the ear during his July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “JUST IN FROM FBI – BALLISTIC TEST MONDAY BRINGS QUESTIONS,” the post begins.

“A ballistic test at the Butler Fair Grounds on Monday during the USSS Hearing determined that Trump could not have been shot in the ear or he would have suffered a brain concussion/contusion and a broken neck,” it continues. The post includes a photo of Trump being escorted offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents following the shooting. His right ear is visibly bloody.

The claim is false. The FBI did not mention anything about performing a ballistics test in a July 15 statement providing updates on the shooting. The statement indicates the Bureau had conducted searches of the shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ home and vehicle and were also analyzing his electronic devices. In addition, the Bureau stated it had conducted almost 100 interviews in its investigation of the shooting. Likewise, the FBI has not referenced the purported ballistics test on its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did The Trump Shooter Post ‘July 13 Will Be My Premiere’ On Steam?)

The purported ballistics test was also not referenced during a July 22 hearing in which former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testified about the shooting before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. There was also no mention of Trump suffering a brain concussion or contusion or a broken neck in the FBI’s statement or during the recent hearing.

Check Your Fact also found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. On July 24, Lead Stories reported the claim was false.

Furthermore, an FBI spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The FBI has not released a ballistics report,” the same spokesperson said.