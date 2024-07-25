FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Claims Switzerland Has Banned Hijabs, Refuses To Recognize Islam As An Official Religion

A post shared on Facebook claims Switzerland has banned hijabs and refuses to recognize Islam as an official religion.

Verdict: False

Swiss voters supported a referendum on banning face coverings, “including the burqa or niqab” in public in 2021, with parliament approving the ban in 2023, according to BBC News and The Associated Press. In addition, the Swiss government’s website indicates Switzerland supports freedom of religion.

Fact Check:

Sudan’s paramilitary leader, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, plans to attend cease-fire talks in Switzerland in August, according to ABC News. The talks, which begin on August 14, have been “arranged by the United States and Saudi Arabia,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Switzerland has banned hijabs and refuses to recognize Islam as an official religion. The post features an image of two young women posing beside a poster featuring a woman wearing a veil. “No to the veil,” text included on the poster, which has been translated from French, reads.

The claim is false. In 2021, Swiss voters supported a referendum on banning face coverings, “including the burqa or niqab” in public, according to BBC News. The measure, which was promoted by the conservative Swiss People’s Party, “passed by 51.2% to 48.8%,” the outlet reported. Swiss Parliament approved the ban, which also applies to ski masks and bandanas “worn by some protesters,” in 2023, according to The Associated Press. The vote was approved 151 to 29, The Associated Press indicated.

Likewise, according to the Swiss government’s website, Switzerland supports freedom of religion. “The majority of Switzerland’s population identifies as Christian. The largest religious group are Catholics, followed by Protestants. Apart from Reformed Protestants and Roman Catholics, Switzerland is also home to members of various other religious communities, including free churches, Orthodox Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and followers of other faiths,” the same website states. (RELATED: Video Claims Houthis Have 171 Vessels)

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. The Quint and Logically Facts both reported the claim was false via respective articles published on July 17 and July 19.

This is not the first time a false claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a post shared on X that claimed an American-made air defense missile hit a Kyiv children’s hospital.