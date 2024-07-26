FACT CHECK: No, ABC News Reporter Pierre Thomas Did Not Say The Government Tried To Kill Trump

A video shared on X claims ABC News journalist Pierre Thomas said the U.S. government tried to kill 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump when reporting on the shooting that occurred at Trump’s July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

NEW: ABC host claims the United States government tried to kill President Trump! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/s1tVkPoqIF — Danny C (@DannyC1111_DC) July 24, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A transcript included with the original video, which has been uploaded to Good Morning America’s verified YouTube channel, indicates Thomas said “gunman,” not “government” while reporting on the shooting.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has recovered a drone and “two ‘relatively crude’ explosive devices” from Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ car and home, according to The Hill. FBI Director Christopher Wray said the explosives had the ability to be “detonated remotely” during recent testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, the outlet reported.

The X video claims Thomas said the government tried to kill Trump when reporting on the shooting that occurred at the former Republican President’s July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “NEW: ABC host claims the United States government tried to kill President Trump!” the post’s caption reads. The report is focused on a new video from mere seconds after the shooting, Thomas says during the segment.

“Our audience is about to see the frantic seconds in the moments after the gunman tried to kill former President Trump,” Thomas says, beginning at the video’s 0:15-second mark. The segment focuses on footage obtained by law enforcement’s helmet cameras showing them on the roof of a nearby building from which Crooks opened fire. The footage also shows law enforcement counting the number of shell casings on the roof.

Intentionally blurred-out images of Crooks’ body after he was killed by a sniper can be seen as well. At no point does Thomas mention the government being involved in the shooting.

Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on ABC News’ website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 25, Logically Facts reported the claim was false. (RELATED: Trump Was Struck By A Bullet Despite Online Claims)

Check Your Fact has contacted an ABC News spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.