FACT CHECK: Does This Map Depict Churches And Cathedrals That Have Caught Fire In France?

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a map of churches and cathedrals that have caught fire in France.

This is years old now, but it pinpoints the churches and cathedrals that have “caught fire” in France.

The beautiful Rouen cathedral is the latest to have “caught fire”.

France’s newcomers are notoriously clumsy. pic.twitter.com/4quklpM3Yl — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 11, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

Some symbols on this map represent fires, but not all. The map documents anti-Christian acts, which don’t exclusively include arson.

Fact Check:

A spire of a cathedral located in Normandy caught fire two weeks ago, which over 70 firefighters responded to, according to CNN. The cathedral, Our Lady of the Assumption, was built over 800 years and was once painted by Claude Monet, according to the outlet.

The post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show a map that outlines Christian buildings that have caught fire. The image appears to show a map of France covered in red symbols, some of which show a flame symbol.

“This is years old now, but it pinpoints the churches and cathedrals that have ‘caught fire” in France,'” the post reads. “The beautiful Rouen cathedral is the latest to have ‘caught fire’. France’s newcomers are notoriously clumsy.” (RELATED: Did An Airshow In France Display The Russian Flag?)

The map is miscaptioned, however. An archived link shows that the map resembles one from a site called the Christianophobic Observatory, and the map depicts “Christianophobic acts in Metropolitan France.” The webpage also shows a key to the different symbols used. Only the ones with the flame symbol indicate arson. Other acts represented by the symbols include murder/assault, vandalism and kidnapping.

A page titled “Who are we?” says, “The Observatory of Christianophobia is run mainly by Catholics, but it aims to identify anti-Christian acts, whatever their seriousness, wherever they are perpetrated, and whatever the Christian denomination targeted.”