FACT CHECK: Did Zelenskyy Recently Attack JD Vance In CNN Interview?

A post shared on social media purports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went on CNN to criticize J.D. Vance after he was nominated as Vice President on the Trump campaign.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to CNN to criticize Donald Trump’s Vice President pick, J.D. Vance suggesting that Vance ‘doesn’t understand what war means.’ Reporter: “Vance said that even if you got the $60 billion in aid, it is not going to… pic.twitter.com/cV49v5axFO — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 16, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is inaccurate. The interview was conducted months before Vance was announced as Trump’s VP.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Zelenskyy did a recent interview to attack Vance for his statements about the Ukraine war.

The caption reads in part, “BREAKING: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to CNN to criticize Donald Trump’s Vice President pick, J.D. Vance suggests that Vance ‘doesn’t understand what war means.’”

The claim is inaccurate. Zelenskyy’s response to Vance’s claims was from a CNN interview in Feb 2024. That same month, Vance had argued that an aid package should not be sent, PBS reported. Zelenskyy said of Vance, “of course he doesn’t understand.” (RELATED: Post Claims Zelenskyy’s Wife Bought A Bugatti In Paris)

